'Wolves have to find a way to win'

Yes, Wolves would love more points but they have still got some really talented players.

The week before the season started you would have been watching a lot of players going out of the door, a new manager coming in, financial restraints and starting to think they were in a bit of trouble.

But I was there at Manchester United with that wonderful performance and it was one of the best things that could have happened in giving them confidence and belief.

They managed to win at Everton and against Liverpool they did well, were creative and showed great work ethic. They just have to find a way to win by being more clinical, but it was the same last season as well.

Without disrespecting Luton, with the squad Wolves have got they will feel this is a game they have to go and win.

Newly-promoted teams are looking for a fragile horse to jump over - are Wolves in that category? They are probably a side people are looking at and this is a chance for them to get away from that quickly.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw