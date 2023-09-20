Klopp on respecting LASK, being 'better prepared' for Europa League and 'something growing' at Anfield

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his pre-match news conference before his side face LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

Here are the key lines:

  • On facing LASK: "I know you like to play 'the big club versus the small club', but we are here to play football and we take this match seriously. We are not arrogant - we want to compete and win here. LASK are not an easy team. We have to be prepared."

  • Asked about when his side reached the Europa League final in 2016 at the end of the season in which he replaced Brendan Rodgers, Klopp said: "We were not ready but muddled through. We played well in the quarter-final and semi-final. Until then, we weren't exceptional. Now is a different time and we are better prepared."

  • On how his Reds team, who are third in the Premier League after four wins and a draw, are building and improving: "I don't know how good it can be, but I'm really excited about the potential we have. It looks really good. It is about what we make of it. Something is growing."

  • On missing out on the Champions League and having to settle for a place in Europe's second-tier competition, the German said: "We need to prepare and be motivated - as LASK are. We are excited to play in the Champions League, we didn't miss the [music]. We deserve the Europa League - like LASK too."

