Klopp on respecting LASK, being 'better prepared' for Europa League and 'something growing' at Anfield
- Published
Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his pre-match news conference before his side face LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines:
On facing LASK: "I know you like to play 'the big club versus the small club', but we are here to play football and we take this match seriously. We are not arrogant - we want to compete and win here. LASK are not an easy team. We have to be prepared."
Asked about when his side reached the Europa League final in 2016 at the end of the season in which he replaced Brendan Rodgers, Klopp said: "We were not ready but muddled through. We played well in the quarter-final and semi-final. Until then, we weren't exceptional. Now is a different time and we are better prepared."
On how his Reds team, who are third in the Premier League after four wins and a draw, are building and improving: "I don't know how good it can be, but I'm really excited about the potential we have. It looks really good. It is about what we make of it. Something is growing."
On missing out on the Champions League and having to settle for a place in Europe's second-tier competition, the German said: "We need to prepare and be motivated - as LASK are. We are excited to play in the Champions League, we didn't miss the [music]. We deserve the Europa League - like LASK too."
