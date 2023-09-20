Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Frankfurt

Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Europa Conference League group opener at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here are the key lines from the Dons manager...

Robson says there is "an excitement in the group" as the club return to European group stage football for the first time since 2007-08.

He adds that as a player "you want to play at the top venues against the top players".

Despite being huge underdogs going in to the game when asked if the squad think they can cause an upset, his response was "of course we believe".

Stressing the quality of their Bundesliga opponents, Robson urges his players to "go and meet the challenge head on" - and on the Germans being among the favourites to win the competition, Robson bristled "that doesn't scare me".

Team news: The injured Shayden Morris is the only absentee.