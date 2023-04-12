Tottenham v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Tottenham Hotspur have won all five of their home Premier League games against Bournemouth, beating them in all five campaigns between 2015-16 and 2019-20.
Bournemouth have won four of their past eight Premier League games (L4), as many as they had in their first 22 this season (D6 L12). Following their 1-0 win at Leicester last time out, the Cherries are looking to win back-to-back top-flight away games for the first time since October 2018.
Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored in 20 different Premier League games in 2022-23, more than any other player (Erling Haaland - 18), and his most ever in a season (19 in 2017-18). Only five players have ever scored in more separate matches in a single campaign in the competition, most recently Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 (24).