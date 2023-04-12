Tottenham Hotspur have won all five of their home Premier League games against Bournemouth, beating them in all five campaigns between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Bournemouth have won four of their past eight Premier League games (L4), as many as they had in their first 22 this season (D6 L12). Following their 1-0 win at Leicester last time out, the Cherries are looking to win back-to-back top-flight away games for the first time since October 2018.