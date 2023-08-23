In the latest episode of Football Firsts hosted by Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney, the former players discuss attitudes in the dressing room.

Deeney recalls a moment with Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri, who he played alongside during the youngsters loan spell at Birmingham City.

"If you were going out onto the pitch at 1:10pm, he would be sat in his tracksuit at 1:08 watching a video on his phone," said Deeney.

"I would lose my head when I would see it. I told him to get changed and he would question me. I thought 'wow, you're so young'.

"Even in training, he would get changed with two minutes left. Some players are so different, if training starts at 10, they will be there at 10.

"There's so many characters in football."

