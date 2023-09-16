Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think that'll be lucky if it gets 60 seconds on Sportscene.

"We stole a point potentially. I think on the balance of play, Ross County had more of the chances.

"My assessment is it's a point on the road. It was two sets of players fighting for everything.

"I felt they pressed us a lot better. Our entries into their half were really uncontrolled. I'll put in the caveat that Shamal [George] had very little to do. Our back three were tremendous.

"I have a tremendous relationship with Brucey [Anderson]. I'm not just his manager, I'm his friend. If you get balls in the box, he's one of the best finishers in the Premiership. He's so instinctive.

"We struggled to get any real penetration on Ross County. We kept the three forward players on the park and got our just rewards."

After the game was delayed due to Livingston's bus breaking down, Martindale was asked how his side would be travelling home.

He said: "I've not thought about it. The company that deal with Ross County sent a bus out to us really quickly and I think one of theirs is taking us home."