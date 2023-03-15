Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

On Saturday we are at Molineux where my abiding memory, along with Luke Ayling's dramatic winner at the end of a chaotic 3-2 come-back victory against 10-men last season, is a crunching tackle by Kalvin Phillips as he made his Whites' bow in an entertaining 4-3 defeat almost eight years ago.

The manager who gave the 19-year-old midfielder his debut was Neil Redfearn and he will be sat with me summarising on the game for BBC Radio Leeds this weekend (Sat, 15:00 GMT).

The BBC report on that Championship fixture included the obligatory line "Leeds, who have endured a turbulent week off the pitch," as the turmoil under chairman Massimo Cellino was gathering in a season where he had been through two head coaches already.

The hapless Dave Hockaday and then the 32-day six-game winless reign of Darko Milanic had sandwiched a caretaker spell for Redfearn, who had won three and drawn one of his four games in temporary charge - a run that was deemed not enough to give him the job full time.

Redfearn was eventually installed after Milanic was dismissed, ironically following a home defeat to Wolves. He signed a 12-month rolling contract with the option of a further year or returning to the academy where he had developed the likes of Phillips, who lined up at Molineux in April 2015 alongside fellow graduates Alex Mowatt and Charlie Taylor, who both scored, as well as Sam Byram.

Phillips announced himself with a trademark thundering tackle on Wolves midfielder Kevin Macdonald. The superbly timed but kit-shredding tackle earned the twitter hashtag #PrayForMcDonaldsSock.

By the time Redfearn was handed the permanent role the momentum had been sapped out of the uplift he had previously provided between the short stints of Cellino's latest leaders, but his belief in the club's youngsters paid dividends as he eventually steered the side to mid-table safety in difficult circumstances.

