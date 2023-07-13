We asked you what would represent success for Aberdeen in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Den: First up is a solid back four. Next is cover for the forward positions. But, most importantly, is fitness, with midfielders who are comfortable on the ball to take the pressure off the defence as last year too much emphasis was placed on defending. And limit the amount of loan players as they can be a problem rather than an asset.

Kieran: I would say having a squad with enough depth to handle domestic, as well as European football.

Niall: We need a team and squad that will work for each other. A solid defence is key, supporting a creative midfield. If the goal threat continues from last season, these are the key ingredients to a more consistent and complete team. We must strive to create fortress Pittodrie but must be much more threatening away from home. The squad looks strong so far.

David: Consistency. Make third place truly our own, keep up the European drive year after year and then look to try and challenge the ugly sisters' place in the table. I don't think it's realistic to expect a trophy every year, but we should expect semis and finals each season. I want that third European star too.

Steven: Hopefully the Dons can claim third again with a good display in Europe, challenging for the cups and hopefully some descent displays against the Old Firm.

Kenny: Have a good go and play well.

Gordon: Above all, more consistency, picking up a much better points tally away from home than last season and also some strength in depth in the squad. Very noticeable last season, even after Barry Robson took over, that a couple of absentees from the first XI and our performance level really fell away badly.