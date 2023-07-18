Six memorable Marcus momentsImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Marcus Rashford scores on his European debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League in February 2016Published42 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The forward scores on his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days after maiden Europa League goalImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Rashford celebrates scoring Manchester United's first goal in his first-ever senior Manchester derbyImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Manchester-born forward scores on his Champions League debut against Basel at Old TraffordImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick and Matteo Darmian lift the FA Cup after defeating Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in May 2016Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Rashford and Lingard celebrate winning the Europa League 12 months later, beating Ajax in the finalRelated TopicsManchester United