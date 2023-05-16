Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Another away trip and another defeat for Wolves on Saturday. It's never easy going to Old Trafford and you're never guaranteed points there but it further highlights the club's need to improve on their travels.

Since their return to the Premier League, Wolves have been able to go toe to toe with some of the top teams both home and away. However, the away form this season has been concerning. Just two wins and 12 goals away from home this season is nowhere near good enough. Fortunately, home form under Julen Lopetegui has drastically improved, seeing Wolves score more goals and thankfully secure more wins and Premier League survival.

If Wolves want to reach the heights of the top seven, which they achieved twice under Nuno Espirito Santo, the performances on the road need to improve. Let's hope it's something Lopetegui sees as a priority.

On a side note, Daniel Bentley had a promising Premier League debut at Old Trafford. Despite Wolves' 2-0 loss, Bentley produced a string of really good saves to keep the side in the game. I'll be intrigued to see if he keeps his place in between the sticks for the remaining two games of the season against Everton and Arsenal.

Fingers crossed Wolves can end the season on a high as we head into the final fortnight of the campaign.

