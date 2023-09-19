Erik ten Hag has taken on a "poisoned chalice" at Manchester United and should not be written off, despite a poor start to the season, journalist and United season ticket-holder Amber Haque said on The Devils' Advocate podcast:

"Anyone can come in with the best intentions, but Ten Hag has shown the right attitude towards discipline. He is clearly a footballing man, but he can only do so much on his own.

"We come back to the same old points of structure and recruitment and there needing to be a system that filters down. It feels like he is constantly firefighting different situations.

"At the same time, it is perfectly OK to ask some questions. Some of the substitutions were a bit weird with strange timings. I also wonder about some of the players he brought in. I am not sold yet on Mason Mount or Andre Onana."

Haque also gave her thoughts on the audible booing that accompanied the substitution of Rasmus Hojlund, who was replaced by Anthony Martial: "I did join in at first. The feeling was, we have just signed this wonderkid and he has got the make-up of a good United player being passionate and driven. On his debut, we wanted him to feel backed.

"I think it was just out of frustration and it ended up coming out like that. When I heard Ten Hag talking about his niggling injury afterwards and think about how frustrated we would have been if he had got more injured, I realised the criticism was unfair.

"I take it back."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds

Get Manchester United news and analysis sent to you