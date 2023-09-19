Excitement mixed with trepidation as fans gather in Rotterdam

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland in Rotterdam

Pockets of Celtic supporters are emerging off trains, planes and automobiles to join those who partied late into last night.

You can hear them gathered in various directions across the city, as excitement builds to the Champions League group stage opener against Feyenoord.

You can also sense a little bit of trepidation. Celtic's history of just two away wins in this competition is a heavy burden. These travelling fans know that.

Tonight will likely set the tone for this campaign. Any points gathered would be a fabulous start. Comprehensive defeat would be damaging but reversible if home form somehow returns to previous dizzying heights. Those nights are too distant in the memory for supporters.

Not one Dutch observer I've met has oozed anything other than absolute confidence that Feyenoord will prevail. It's understandable given Arne Slot's recent record in Europe and domestic form.

Tonight presents a massive test for Celtic but also a wonderful opportunity on the biggest club stage.