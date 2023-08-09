Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 5th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 2nd

The absence of silverware and no Champions League qualification was failure for manager Jurgen Klopp and his players after the pursuit of a quadruple brought the FA Cup and League Cup in the previous campaign. Suggestions of a hangover sounded suspiciously like excuses for under-achievement.

Klopp's planning was disrupted as the Saudi Arabian league wielded its chequebook, leading to the departures of captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. He will now want more additions to that of Argentina World Cup winner Alex Mac Allister and young Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia lined up next.

I am expecting a Liverpool resurgence after the disappointing campaign, especially as they boast such firepower in attack with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

