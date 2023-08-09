MacLean is looking for a new back-up goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match earlier in the week; Sinclair had surgery on Tuesday

The manager praised keeper Dimitar Mitov after he made an impressive debut at the weekend, adding that he "knocked back more money to come here"

Drey Wright is touch and go for this weekend and Saints will still be without Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson, Ali Crawford and James Brown

MacLean says "we still need to bring a few in" but added there is "nothing imminent"

Despite being "bitterly disappointed with the start to the season" the Saints boss believes there are "a lot of positives to work on" following their opening day Premiership defeat by Hearts