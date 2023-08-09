MacLean on need for goalkeeper, potential recruitment & absentees
- Published
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership trip to Ross County. Here's a round-up of what he said...
MacLean is looking for a new back-up goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match earlier in the week; Sinclair had surgery on Tuesday
The manager praised keeper Dimitar Mitov after he made an impressive debut at the weekend, adding that he "knocked back more money to come here"
Drey Wright is touch and go for this weekend and Saints will still be without Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson, Ali Crawford and James Brown
MacLean says "we still need to bring a few in" but added there is "nothing imminent"
Despite being "bitterly disappointed with the start to the season" the Saints boss believes there are "a lot of positives to work on" following their opening day Premiership defeat by Hearts
On Saturday's trip to Ross County, MacLean expects a tough game but has identified areas where St Johnstone can hurt the Staggies