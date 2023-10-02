Antony is available for selection. Asked about the message it sends given domestic abuse allegations levelled against him, Ten Hag replied: "He co-operated fully, he's not charged."

Lisandro Martinez will require another foot operation and will be out for two-to-three months. Ten Hag said: "I can confirm, yes, Licha Martinez will have to undergo surgery."

Asked why it is taking so long for Ten Hag to develop the team he wants: "I don't agree with that, the team is moving forward. But we have to make adjustments, we don't have a full-back on the left side. At the end of the day, it's about the result and we didn't get the result. That is very disappointing."

On Premier League referees and application of VAR: "I'm sure they do what they can. They are very professional, so they will give their best and I trust them."

Ten Hag said he did not use new keeper Altay Bayindir in the Carabao Cup as he wanted to use the game as another opportunity for Andre Onana to settle in.