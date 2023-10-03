Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It feels great, three points in the Premier League. We had to battle for it and I am proud of the team for what they showed today.

"We showed what got us through in the Championship last season. Too much is said about what we do on the ball. If you really want to judge us watch us off the ball, in the battles. Last year, we had lots of games like this and again - like at Newcastle and Man Utd - this is a team that enjoys this type of work. We loved everything about it today.

"We have gone to St James' Park and now Luton in three days and it is great experience for these guys. They are going to get better. It is a game that deserved its place in the Premier League, with two teams who showed they will give everything this season.

"Lyle Foster coming back made a huge difference. The football we played in the first half was really good. We had some good moments. But at the moment we need a few chances to score. Second half was more character."

On Jacob Bruun Larsen's goal: "That is exactly why we got him. He used to be one of the young great talents in European football. We all have different journeys. He has struggled a lot. Today he showed a little glimpse of the potential he has."

