Luton Town missed an opportunity to build confidence in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City, says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman, after boss Rob Edwards' 10 changes failed to pay off.

The Hatters did bring on first-team regulars such as Carlton Morris and Amari'i Bell in the second half, but ultimately slumped to defeat against a side two divisions below.

Having taken just one point from five games in the Premier League, Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast it was a mistake not to go with the strongest XI.

"Sometimes results are more important than giving players game time," he said. "They are a frail team at the moment and really struggling in the Premier League.

"They are lacking in confidence and they sent their kids out against an outfit that would be gunning for them.

"Yes, players came on and tried to change the game, but confidence is everything. They needed to get wins in the cup and start building from there."

