St Mirren 'seriously resilient' - Nevin

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin has hailed the mentality and resilience in place at St Mirren, after Stephen Robinson's side beat Hearts 1-0 on Saturday to stay second in the Scottish Premiership.

"St Mirren are managing to find wins in super tight games," Nevin said on Sportsound.

"Some people would say that they are getting lucky, but I look at that and think 'you're seriously resilient'. They know exactly what they are doing.

"It's less than a goal a game that they are giving away in the league right now. Stephen Robinson was gutted that they didn't get a second or third goal [against Hearts]."