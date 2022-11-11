James Milner has been cleared to play for Liverpool after concussion and could make his 600th Premier League appearance.

Fellow midfielder Naby Keita may return from a thigh injury, but defender Joel Matip is unlikely to be fit for Saturday's match.

Juan Larios will be assessed ahead of Southampton manager Nathan Jones' first game in charge of the club.

Fellow defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento are long-term absentees.

W﻿ho do you think will start for the Reds?

Predict Southampton's line-up