Winning finish will 'set Celtic up for strong second half of season'

Ange Postecoglou believes "it sets us up for a strong second part of the year" if his Celtic side retain their seven-point lead in the Scottish Premiership going into the World Cup break.

"We've come through a crazily hectic period," the manager said. "This will be our 13th game in 40-odd days, including Champions League and travel, and the fact the boys have been so resilient with our league form has been a credit to them.

"If we can come through this period with such a strong performance, when we resume, whilst the schedule will still be busy, it won't be anywhere as challenging as what we've been through."

Postecoglou pointed out that Celtic have only played six of their 14 league fixtures at home.

"When you consider that, our results have been outstanding and our performances have been strong too," he added.

Celtic's last game before the break is at home on Saturday to a Ross County side who have lifted themselves off the foot of the table with two consecutive wins.

"Their last two results have been positive for them, but with Ross County, it's always a tough game anyway," Postecoglou added.

"Wednesday night wasn't a fantastic performance for us, but the lads found a way to win the game, but we need to perform better."