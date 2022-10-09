Jack Herrall, BBC Scotland

Pre-match there were plenty of raised eyebrows and heads scratched as punters and pundits alike tried to figure out Hearts’ starting formation.

Last minute goals always leave fans buzzing, but they can also paper over cracks. And cracks there were aplenty this afternoon.

A leaky defence, an uncharacteristically shaky Craig Gordon, and no sign of goals coming from their established attackers this afternoon.

Some more experimentation will be expected as the Tynecastle side chop and change their squad in Europe.