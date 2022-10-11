On this day in St Mirren history...
The Buddies put up a valiant effort in bowing out to Rangers at the League Cup third-round stage on 11 October 1978.
Under the tutelage of Jim Clunie - who had replaced Alex Ferguson as St Mirren boss a few months previously - the Paisley men attempted to turn around a 3-2 first-leg deficit on home soil.
But the game finished goalless, with Rangers marching on from the narrow escape to retain the trophy.
St Mirren, having won promotion to the top flight the previous season, consolidated with a sixth-place finish and narrowly missed out on the Anglo-Scottish Cup final, losing to Oldham on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.