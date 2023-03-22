Dan Roan, BBC sports editor

BBC Sport has learned that Manchester United officials met eight different potential investors over a 10-day period of high-level meetings recently, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and representatives of Sheikh Jassim.

The amount of their initial bids have not been disclosed (with reports both are in the region of £4.5bn), but they are clearly far below the £5-6bn valuation that the club's American owners - the Glazers - have established.

Whether they - or any other prospective bidders - are able to submit an offer that persuades the Glazers to sell is the next key question.

If not, and with United's fortunes improving significantly in recent months under manager Erik ten Hag, the Americans may well yet decide to retain the club and perhaps instead look to sell a minority stake to the likes of US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management.

