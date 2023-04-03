Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Robbie: Wow! What a performance, it really looks like we are challenging for Europe, Martinez made some outrageous saves to keep us in it and a super strike by John McGinn to seal it!

Kieran: Another brilliant away performance, effort and workrate top class and some nice goals, realistic with lots of optimism.

Ian: More evidence that Villa have desperately needed a proper experienced manager for a long, long time. Life under Emery is looking so much more positive. This match just isn't the kind of game we're used to winning. McGinn, Ramsey and Watkins are playing out of their skins at the moment. Who knew it could be fun being a Villa fan?

Robert: I don't harbour any ill feelings towards Steven Gerrard, he did what he felt was right for the club. But Unai Emery is top class. What he has done with the same set of players that were struggling earlier this season is nothing short of remarkable.

Colin: A good, tactical performance by Villa and McGinn was excellent. Watkins has started to show his quality under Emery - remember, Gerrard wanted to sell him? He was instrumental in getting the victory.

Derek: Unai Emery seems to have Aston Villa ticking over nicely. With the threat of relegation under Steven Gerrard, Emery has performed nothing short of a miracle with virtually the same squad, it might be a bit of a push for Europe this season but with the right signings in the summer next season will be a possibility.