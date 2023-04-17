Chelsea have met with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as they continue the search for their next permanent boss following the sacking of Graham Potter. (Times - subscription required), external

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique was disappointed not to be appointed Chelsea manager prior to the club's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, but is emerging as the favourite for the role because he could help in signing Barcelona's 18-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi. (AS - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column