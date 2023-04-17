Gossip: Blues hold Nagelsmann meeting

Gossip column graphic

Chelsea have met with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as they continue the search for their next permanent boss following the sacking of Graham Potter. (Times - subscription required)

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique was disappointed not to be appointed Chelsea manager prior to the club's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, but is emerging as the favourite for the role because he could help in signing Barcelona's 18-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi. (AS - in Spanish)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column