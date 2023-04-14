Beale condemns Clancy abuse & admits wrong call on handball

Rangers boss Michael Beale has condemned the abuse of referee Kevin Clancy after last week’s Old Firm game and admitted he was wrong to claim Celtic’s second goal should have been ruled out for handball.

Clancy received threatening phone calls and emails following Celtic’s 3-2 victory in which he disallowed an Alfredo Morelos opener for a push on Alistair Johnston.

Beale was aggrieved at that decision - Rangers wrote to the Scottish FA asking for answers over why the goal didn't stand - and claimed post-match that the ball had hit Jota’s arm before Kyogo Furuhashi fired the hosts 2-1 up.

"I haven't [spoken to Scottish FA referees' chief Crawford Allan] and I wasn't involved in the asking of questions,” said Beale.

"To me the game was done. I disagree with one decision, I got it wrong on another because on the angle I saw I thought it hit the boy's arm.

"It hadn't so fair play, but I still think the first decision was the wrong one. It is up for debate but the game has gone. We are not going to be able to change the result of the game.

"I don't know the facts, but if Kevin has been getting abuse, it is not something that we accept in football and it is something as a club that we condemn and we are not happy with.

"Whoever the referee is in whatever game around the world, it is a difficult job as it is. On the day the referee makes the decisions that he sees.

"I happen to think in that moment it was a wrong decision, but across the whole game you can't count too many decisions that were up for debate. Just that one moment and it had an impact.

"In every big derby, and certainly this one, it drags on for days and days and we have to be careful with that.”