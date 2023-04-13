'Wilson's transfer record was mixed at best' - analysis

Chris McLaughlin, BBC Sport Scotland

I don’t think many saw this coming, to be fair, but then again you don’t get the same kind of transfer rumours around sporting directors as you do with football players.

I suppose the question is how much building had Ross Wilson done for next season?

Rangers fans and pundits would agree that Rangers need something of a rebuild for next season. So, from that point of view, it is interesting but we don’t quite know just how far down the line he had gone with that.

There were sizeables fees for the likes of Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo but on the other hand, he also failed perhaps some would say to cash in, when he should have, on the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Looking back, the best you could say is that his transfer record was mixed, perhaps even patchy.

Rangers historians of the future probably won’t look back favourably on his time at Ibrox, but there were definitely mitigating circumstances in that as well.