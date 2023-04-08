Fulham 0-1 West Ham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think everyone could see it was handball [in the build-up to West Ham's goal]. Everyone saw it. Difficult for us to understand how. My players, the ones that were involved in the situation, told me straight away that it was handball. How it is possible with VAR, the VAR didn't check, tell the referee that it was a clear handball from the player and of course the goal should be disallowed and in that moment it should be 0-0, not 1-0 to West Ham. I don't know. What I know, the rules are clear for everyone, every goal should be checked, they should look for all the instances before the goal.

On not being able to make the most of the possession they had: "It is a big frustration for us. The possession for us is not enough, it is not our target, it is not what you want. You want to have the ball but create chance against the opposition side. we knew before the match that we were going to have the possession. West Ham is coming here to try and they did it, even if they start with two strikers up front, just to explore the offensive transitions, some counter-attacks, some bad decisions from ourselves and some set pieces is what we expected and they did it. Always low blocks, nine ten players around their box and in the first half we were too static, not dynamic. It was a bit strange because we didn't provoke them, didn't run in behind, everything was too static and too many sideways and backward passes and of course when this happened.

"Second half was slightly different, a bit more emotional. With Tom Cairney on the pitch and Manor [Solomon] we created a bit more and with another midfielder we tried of course. We had a couple of chances, Andreas [Pereira] was one on one with Lukasz Fabianski. We didn't score but it was not our best performance. When you don't perform at your best this can happen.

On getting back to winning ways: "It is up to us to keep working, we have not stopped working, not just because we didn't get three points today that we have stopped. The players work hard and the last week was a good example. We are not confidence and the last few results impacted that. We know the standards that we have to get to and we have to do much better to win three points again."