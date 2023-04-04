James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham's 1-0 win over Southampton was desperately needed and eases the pressure ever so slightly as we enter a difficult run of fixtures, starting with Newcastle's visit to London Stadium on Wednesday night.

But while all three points are most welcome at this stage of the season, especially against a relegation rival who would've leapfrogged us with a win themselves, the overall performance on Sunday afternoon did nothing to excite the fans and have them truly believe this is the beginning of a run of form that might secure Premier League survival.

Indeed, it was a game where both teams were clearly worried about losing and it very quickly had all the traits of a game that would be won by a set-piece goal, which it eventually was.

But West Ham's overall display was not one that will inject confidence into the fanbase. There were good individual performances from the likes of Nayef Aguerd, Lucas Paqueta, Kurt Zouma and Declan Rice, but collectively it wasn't easy on the eye.

Perhaps at this stage of the season performances aren't what matters, just as long as we get points on the board. But the reality is, if we play like that against Newcastle and Fulham this week, we'll be very lucky to come away with anything from either game.

Relegation is still a very real threat in east London, but let's just hope Sunday's victory really was the catalyst for a late-season run of form.