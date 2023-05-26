Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's final Premier League game of the season against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Joelinton and Javier Manquillo will miss the game while "others are injured" after facing Leicester, meaning the "squad is stretched".

On Nick Pope's hand injury Howe said it was a problem the keeper has had during the season and that he probably dislocated it "a further two or three times" during the campaign. He added the plan was always get to surgery, with Martin Dubravka likely to start this weekend.

Asked about Champions League qualification, Howe said his team have "overachieved" and will have to "keep overachieving".

He added: "It might surprise you that it's onto planning for next season straight away really."

On the squad turnover ahead of next season he said that they "have to keep the majority of the squad together" as they have "earned the right to do that", adding that "the right two or three players" are still needed.

On finishing the season strong against Chelsea Howe said "every game matters as you are representing the club" and he wants to "reward" the fans for their loyalty.

