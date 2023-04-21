Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Wolves look safe already but Leicester are in deep trouble and about to start a run of games against teams around them at the bottom of the table.

The Foxes really need to win this game for starters, but do I trust them defensively enough for them to do it? No, I don't - I am expecting Wolves to score.

Leicester have been leaky all season, and their form at King Power Stadium is poor - only Southampton have a worse home record - so just because they badly need a win does not mean any of that will change.

Chris Batten's prediction: Leicester are in deep trouble but I have a feeling they will pull something out of the bag here. 1-1

