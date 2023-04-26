Kettlewell's Motherwell an 'ego-free' zone

Bringing Celtic's 17-game winning streak and 100% domestic home record to an end was not too bad a weekend's work for Stuart Kettlewell.

But for the Motherwell manager, the most pleasing aspect of the 1-1 draw with Ange Postecoglou's juggernaut was the "buy-in" he saw from his side.

Speaking on the latest episode of the BBC's Scottish football podcast, the Fir Park boss said: "Everyone talks about beliefs and philosophies in the game, but I'm not big on it.

"But I always speak about non-negotiables and from that comes no egos. I expect everyone at the football club to leave that ego when they come through the front door.

"To get that level of performance, working towards a detailed game-plan, there can't be any egos because if Celtic have 70% possession or more, and someone deviates from the game-plan, then you don't get that result.

"To see those characteristics in my team, it gives us something to grow and build on and as a manager, I can't ask for anything more."