Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Analysis

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said "everything that could go wrong, did go wrong" after this crushing defeat, and he was right. From back to front there were poor performances, starting with Raheem Sterling missing chances and Conor Gallagher being out-muscled in midfield before a four-minute period which changed the course of the game and Kalidou Koulibaly’s late red card.

The German manager was right to say it was self-inflicted with Edouard Mendy gifting Leeds the opener and then Sterling giving away the free-kick which led to Rodrigo's header to double the lead. But it will lead to further questions about how £170m of summer spending can produce a performance like that.

He was asked after the game about whether he needed to supplement his midfield or recruit a striker after this display, which he denied. But he did say that in addition to the mistakes, Chelsea “lost the game in the first 20 minutes” after missing several chances, which included one in the first minute from Sterling. They also missed Reece James on the right wing as he was forced to play in a back three.

Chelsea will look back on this as a set-back, particularly after playing so well against Tottenham last Sunday. But it may serve Tuchel well in the end. The performance may yet allow him to press the club’s owners further that they need to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, which could take spending past the £250m mark.

Tuchel also denied the defeat was down to Leeds, more his own team’s errors, but they have sent the German’s team back to London with much to ponder.