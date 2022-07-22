St Johnstone 'have signed well'

Former St Johnstone winger Craig Conway is confident the Perth side can have an improved season after being impressed with their summer recruitment.

Saints preserved their top-flight status by winning the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and open the new campaign at home to Hibernian on 30 July.

"They've signed pretty well," Conway told the BBC's St Johnstone-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"They've added a little bit of experience. They've signed a lot of really good attacking options.

"Last season was a mixture of misfortune with injuries and losing probably your two best players (Jason Kerr and Ali McCann). They stayed up at the end of the day.

"This season's a brand new season. I think St Johnstone will do well."

Craig Conway won the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup with St Johnstone