Former St Johnstone winger Craig Conway is confident the Perth side can have an improved season after being impressed with their summer recruitment.

Saints preserved their top-flight status by winning the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and open the new campaign at home to Hibernian on 30 July.

"They've signed pretty well," Conway told the BBC's St Johnstone-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"They've added a little bit of experience. They've signed a lot of really good attacking options.

"Last season was a mixture of misfortune with injuries and losing probably your two best players (Jason Kerr and Ali McCann). They stayed up at the end of the day.

"This season's a brand new season. I think St Johnstone will do well."