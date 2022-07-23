Celtic 'in good place' for title defence

Celtic are "in a good place", says manager Ange Postecoglou, after rounding off their pre-season with a friendly 2-0 win over visitors Norwich City.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull clinched a morale-boosting win for the champions before their Scottish Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen next Sunday.

Postecoglou was pleased with the victory after back-to-back 2-2 draws against Blackburn Rovers and Legia Warsaw.

"The victory is important as well (as the run-out)," he told Celtic TV. "I thought it was a real solid hit-out. For the most part we controlled the game and our possession was good.

"We worked hard as well defensively to deny them too much and it was good after the substitutions we didn't see too much of a drop-off.

"We've had a decent pre-season campaign in that every game has been fairly competitive and for the most part we've got through it unscathed in terms of avoiding injuries or any setbacks. We're in a good place."