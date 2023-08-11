Hibs 3-1 Luzern: Your views

We asked for your thoughts following Hibernian’s impressive 3-1 win against Luzern.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Fergis: It was very tight in the first-half with nothing between the teams, but we had a great start to the second. Joe Newell was outstanding and every player played their part - I really couldn’t fault the team. We rode our luck a bit towards the end of the game and were gifted a third goal which could be huge for the tie, we just need to back this up with another performance on Sunday.

John: Once again Newell pulled all the strings, it was an outstanding performance. The new guys Dylan Vente and Adam Le Fondre were impressive.

Disco: The boys were excellent. They started with a high tempo and kept it going for most of the match. Newell gets better with each game, he better calm down or Villa might sign him! Le Fondre looks just as sharp as the impressive Vente. Christian Doidge was great when he came on. If Elie Youan can find some consistency we'll have five or six goal-scorers to pick from each week!