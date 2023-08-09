Rodgers on squad strength, European football, and injuries
- Published
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Pittodrie on Sunday to face Aberdeen.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He’s happy with his attacking options and says “defensively we will get better”.
Says he’s really pleased with the team that he’s inherited but he’s looking to strengthen specific positions - “clearly if we lose a centre-half we will want to bring in another one”.
He’s still expecting a few people to leave as players want more game time than he can offer.
“This group will be even better” by the time the huge challenge of European football kicks off for Celtic in mid-September.
Pittodrie is going to be a “real challenge” as he reflects on past really competitive games and expects the fixtures against the Dons to be a “tough game”.
On more time being added-on during games, he says “it’s not ideal if you’re a club that’s playing a lot of games in the season”.
Oh Hyeon-gyu will be out for six weeks following a calf injury, Alistair Johnston and Marco Tilio are back in training and Abada is back after a knock at the weekend.
He says he would look to tie David Turnbull to a long-term contract, as long as his “consistency in performance and mentality is right”.