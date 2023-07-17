Motherwell 'jumped at' chance to sign experienced Souare

Motherwell "jumped at" the opportunity to sign a player of Pape Souare's "really high-level" experience, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The 33-year-old left-back, who has penned a six-month deal, becomes the Fir Park boss' second summer recruit.

The Senegal international, who has 26 caps for his country, has Ligue 1 and Premier League experience after spells with Lille and Crystal Palace.

Kettlewell says the signing of Souare, who was most recently at Morecambe last term, will provide "cover in the wide areas".

"It’s great to be here," Souare added. "I’m really excited to be a part of the group, who have been excellent with me so far.

"I want to impress from the off, so I’m looking forward to getting my head down and getting started."