Full-time: Sheff Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace

Odsonne Edouard spoiled Sheffield United's return to the Premier League to give Crystal Palace a winning start to life after Wilfried Zaha.

This season is the first since 2013-14 where the Eagles will be without Zaha after their talismanic forward's departure in the summer.

But Edouard turned in Jordan Ayew's cross just after half-time.

Debutant William Osula went close for United but Palace had several chances to make their victory more emphatic.

