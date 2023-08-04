‘You don't just play football to survive’ - Montano

Cristian Montano accepts Livingston’s main objective is Premiership survival, but says he'll always "aim high".

Livi finished eighth last season and could be in for a tough campaign with David Martindale's budget having been cut.

"Since I came here we have always spoken about staying in the league,” said defender Montano.

"As a player you always want to end up higher than just surviving relegation, but the main objective is to stay in the league, take one game at a time and see where we end up.

"Obviously last season we did really well and for various reasons dropped points and dropped out of the top six.

"You have to be ambitious in everything you do. As players, you don't just play football to survive, to escape relegation, you want to aim high all the time.

“We are all ambitious here but the main objective is to stay in the league."