Rangers 0-1 Celtic: What Beale said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "It's been a rough week. I thought our performance merited more in the game.

"I thought we started quite well - obviously we score an offside goal, and then the VAR call. Having seen it back, he kicks Cyriel [Dessers], so I think it's a harsh call. I think that's one that's gone against us, but there's a lot of time left.

"The goal is an error on our part, a huge error. Second half, we pushed and pushed, but you'd like us to be more inventive and ruthless because the chances were there.

"It's a desperately disappointing day for everybody. We're behind them and we have a lot of catching up to do.

"There's areas we can improve on, but we had the moments - we were in front of Joe Hart two or three times and our last pass or shot wasn't good enough. That's where the frustration is. We have to come back stronger."

