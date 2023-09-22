Pochettino confirmed Moises Caicedo, Noni Madueke and Armando Broja all trained this week: "Moi, we need to assess tomorrow. He was training in an individual way, not with the team until today. Noni was involved also during the week in training. Maybe we need one day more. Maybe Broja can be involved."

He added that: "(Carney) Chukwuemeka and (Reece) James are very close to being with the team to start to train" and Benoit Badiashille has a "minor" muscle issue.

Asked about the Blues' current form, Pochettino said: "I am not frustrated because I think the team is performing well and missing many key players. I am disappointed because I think many teams with less score more. That is why we feel bad. The players deserve more."

Pochettino said that he talks with the owners and sporting directors and that "are not disappointed" because he and they "have similar feelings about the project."

On whether no European football was a blessing in disguise: "Yes because it's about us recovering players from injury. It is good to have time to work. It was a very good week and we worked very hard with the players we have. For the fans, of course it is difficult because usually Chelsea are involved in the competition."

On Aston Villa: "They have a good squad and they are prepared to compete in Europe. For us, because of the circumstances, against Bournemouth we had 15 players then we needed to use three or four players from the academy."