St Johnstone v Rangers: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have won just one of their last 18 meetings with Rangers in all competitions (D4 L13), a 2-1 victory in November 2022.

Rangers have lost just once in their last 17 trips to St Johnstone in all competitions (W13 D3), while they have also scored at least once in each of their last 28 visits since a 2-0 league defeat under Walter Smith in January 1998.

Along with Aberdeen, St Johnstone are one of two sides without a win in this season’s Scottish Premiership (D2 L2), although the Saints have drawn their last two such matches. They last drew three in a row in the league in August 2021, and last did so within a single season in January 2021.

Rangers have lost their last two games in all competitions (5-1 v PSV, 1-0 v Celtic), while they last lost three on the bounce in September 2022.