Postecoglou takes Premier League manager of month award

Ange Postecoglou's flying start since swapping Celtic for Tottenham has been recognised with the Australian named Premier League manager of the month for August.

Spurs were unbeaten in their three league games in August, beating Manchester United and Bournemouth and drawing with Brentford.

Postecoglou is the first manager since Huddersfield Town's David Wagner to claim the prize in their first month in the division.

It comes a day after Postecoglou was nominated FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for 2023 following his treble-winning success with Celtic last season.