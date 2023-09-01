Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Two talented English goalkeepers, both with Manchester United on their CV, and both desperate to start for Crystal Palace.

That's the enviable situation for Roy Hodgson after the Eagles completed the signing of Dean Henderson on Thursday for a fee that could rise to £20m.

After a series of loan moves and time spent kicking his heels on the Old Trafford substitutes' bench, rest assured the 26-year-old has not moved to south London to play second fiddle.

But what does that mean for Sam Johnstone, who has finally ousted Vicente Guaita as Palace number one and acquitted himself well between the sticks?

The underlying numbers do favour Henderson, with his fine spell as Sheffield United goalkeeper in the 2018-19 season where he kept 13 clean sheets making a significant impression.

Both keepers have generally played for sides expected to struggle - see Johnstone at West Brom or Henderson at Nottingham Forest last season - and both have England aspirations.

Indeed, Johnstone's double appearance against Andorra two years ago means he is the more recently capped of the two (Johnstone three caps to Henderson's one).

He has only conceded two goals in the opening three games - one a penalty - and seemingly has not done anything wrong as Palace goalkeeper.

With Henderson determined to wrestle the gloves from him, there could be some fireworks at Selhurst Park over the coming weeks.