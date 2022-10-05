Celtic will face RB Leipzig in Group F of the Champions League looking for a first-ever win in Germany on Wednesday on what would have been former manager Jock Stein's 100th birthday and current boss Ange Postecoglou says he is not so much following in the footsteps of the man who led them to European Cup glory in 1967 but "standing on his shoulders". (Scottish Sun), external

Ben Doak, the 16-year-old winger recently named Liverpool's best academy product months after joining from Celtic, impressed and scored in his side's 4-1 Uefa Youth League win over Rangers on Tuesday. (Daily Record), external

