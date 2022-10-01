S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While West Ham have won four times in European competition this season a mixture of poor finishing and being unable to quite reach the levels of last term have contributed to a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

However, they appeared back on track against Wolves with David Moyes' side remedying some of their early-season problems.

Craig Dawson made a timely return in defence and alongside Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer they enjoyed a relatively untroubled evening as the Hammers delivered a first clean sheet at home since beating Wolves 1-0 in February.

Further up the pitch, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek went competently about their business and Jarrod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca provided the finishing power that has been absent so far.

The Italian has had limited opportunities to impress since his summer arrival from Sassuolo but he struck up a healthy relationship with Bowen, who was the perfect foil.