W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Sunday's Manchester derby.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

City fans

Tom: One word - masterclass.

B﻿ernard: Great performance. Erling Haaland is a beast and Phil Foden had his best game for City. Shame we let them score three as we completely outclassed them.

John: Great performance, Haaland is making us lethal. Don’t see anybody stopping us.

Paul: Stunning performance. Everything clicked. Forget the late goals for United, they were on the end of a drubbing today.

United fans

Ben: Erik ten Hag was not to blame for the poor display. He put out a winning team that had impressed so much recently in the league. The players are completely to blame. They didn’t bother showing up to the game and didn’t put up a fight against our big rivals. The only positive I can take from the defeat today was that Anthony Martial is back.

Will: Midfield wasn’t up for it. The gulf in class between the likes of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen and Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva was clear for anybody to see. Ten Hag is the man for the job but this derby was a reality check for United fans. The only positive was Martial coming on and scoring a consolation brace.

Jim: City were just awesome. It's the standard to strive for. I think we played OK but City are by far the best team in the UK at the moment. Unplayable.

P﻿ete: At least we won the second half. Even if City took their foot off the gas. Martial getting back to his best.