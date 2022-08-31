Former Stoke and West Brom boss Tony Pulis says he "would be very surprised" if Everton sold Anthony Gordon with the transfer window closing in less than 48 hours.

The Toffees have turned down at least one bid for the England Under-21 international from Chelsea but it would be difficult to use the money effectively as the deadline looms closer.

"It's very late now to replace if they sold him," Pulis told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The most important thing for Everton this season is to succeed, stay in the division and push up the league."

Gordon scored for the second consecutive game and was impressive against Leeds on Tuesday but Pulis argues the amounts being suggested for his signature are too large.

"He's good and has a lot of money," said Pulis. "But is he worth that money? No disrespect but some of the money clubs are paying for players this window has blown my mind."

Ex-Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock agreed, saying: "I understand the interest as he's an extremely good player.

"I do think the price tag is over-inflated. Chelsea would be paying for potential and hoping he improves."

