Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham
- Published
BBC Sport's Emma Sanders
It is the second game in a row Nottingham Forest have led at half-time, scored two goals and still lost the game.
It was another brutal reminder of the harsh realities of the Premier League, where mistakes are always punished.
Forest had done well to score early and reduced Fulham to few chances in the first half.
However, they fell apart after conceding the first goal and the game was won in those six minutes that followed.
Steve Cooper admitted afterwards Forest need to address their response to conceding - and quickly.
While they continue to carry attacking threat, they simply cannot afford to drop points from winning positions so easily.